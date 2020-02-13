One suspect charged and more charges pending after counterfeit found in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP have charged one person after counterfeit money has been used in the community.

The RCMP has received numerous complaints of counterfeit money being used in Fort St. John over the last three weeks. One person has been charged with using counterfeit money, and the RCMP say they have identified several other suspects. Charges against those people are pending.

The counterfeit money being used is made of paper with some parts of polymer from real money glued on to the bill, which causes them to look and feel different than actual currency.

There are some simple checks a person can do to see if a bill is counterfeit or not:

The new Bank of Canada notes are made of a polymer that should feel like a smooth plastic on the fingers. The fake money currently being used in Fort St John is made of paper and is not as smooth;

The semi-transparent polymer features on the Bank of Canada notes are marked with the numerical value of the bill, for example, a $5 bill will have the number five marked on the semi-transparent feature. The counterfeit money currently being used in Fort St John has, for example, the semi-transparent portion of a $5 bill on a $100 counterfeit note.

The Fort St John RCMP is asking that when suspects try to pass counterfeit bills to local businesses that the business keeps the bills and call the police immediately. Officers will seize the counterfeit money as evidence.

For additional information, please consult the Bank of Canada website, which has great information in relation to counterfeit money.

https://www.bankofcanada.ca/banknotes/counterfeit-prevention/

The Fort St John RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone who may have information about the counterfeit currency to contact police.

If you have information about this incident or can assist in identifying possible suspects, you are asked to contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersnebc.ca.