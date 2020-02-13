Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Ontario minister calls for feds to meet protesters blocking key rail line

TORONTO — Ontario’s Indigenous affairs minister says his federal counterpart needs to meet with activists blocking a key rail line today in order to resolve a protest that’s halted train traffic for nearly a week.

Greg Rickford says he has asked federal Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller to meet with activists near Belleville, Ont. protesting against a pipeline in northern British Columbia as soon as possible.

Rickford says the province wants a peaceful resolution to the situation and is hopeful Miller can help bring it about more quickly.

Blockade organizers across Canada have said they’re acting in solidarity with those opposed to a pipeline project that crosses the traditional territory of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation near Houston, B.C.

The blockade in eastern Ontario has caused both Canadian National Railway Co. and Via Rail to suspend all service between Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.

Miller has offered to meet with Indigenous leaders about the issues at a location of their choosing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2020.

