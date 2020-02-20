News

Opening Ceremony for 2020 BC Winter Games tonight, live stream available

By Scott Brooks
Darlene Jakubowski lighting the 2020 B.C. Winter Games torch at the Santa Claus Parade ceremonies in Centennial Park on December 7, 2019. Photo by Scott Brooks

News

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Opening Ceremony for the 2020 B.C. Winter Games is taking place tonight, Thursday,...
Sports

Speed skaters practicing at Pomeroy Sport Centre ahead of Winter Games

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Practice and final training was in full swing today, Thursday, February 20, as speed...
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Opening Ceremony for the 2020 B.C. Winter Games is taking place tonight, Thursday, February 20, at the North Peace Arena.

The opening ceremony will feature a “We Are North” Fort St. John theme involving the parade of participants, guest speakers, entertainment acts, and the lighting of the B.C. Games Torch.

According to the B.C. Games Society Communications Manager, Justine Johnson, while there are no more tickets available to attend the ceremony, the public is being encouraged instead, to watch the online live stream of the ceremony.

The Opening Ceremony is set to start at 7:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

A live stream for the Opening Ceremony can be viewed by visiting energeticcity.ca/live.

The 2020 B.C. Winter Games runs from February 20 to the 23 in Fort St. John.

A full sports schedule for the Games can be found at energeticcity.ca.

