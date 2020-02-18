Opening Ceremony this Thursday for 2020 BC Winter Games

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Opening Ceremonies for the 2020 B.C. Winter Games is taking place this Thursday, February 20, at the North Peace Arena.

According to the Games Committee, the opening ceremony will feature a “We Are North” Fort St. John theme involving the parade of participants, guest speakers, entertainment acts, and the lighting of the B.C. Games Torch.

While the opening ceremony is free to attend, attendees are being asked to secure a ticket in order to ensure everyone gets a seat as seating is limited.

The 2020 B.C. Winter Games Opening Ceremony is this Thursday, February 20. Doors open at 6:00 p.m., with the opening ceremony to start at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets for the opening ceremony for the 2020 B.C. Winter Games can be found by visiting the North Peace Cultural Centre’s website.