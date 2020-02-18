News

Pacific Northern Gas Ltd Community Information Session tonight

By Tracy Teves

Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Pacific Northern Gas Ltd (PNG) is hosting a Community Information Session on its Automated Meter Reading Project tonight in Fort St. John.

According to PNG, it plans to upgrade the company’s natural gas meters to enable Automated Meter Reading (AMR) in its northeastern B.C. service areas.

PNG shares that AMR is a one-way communication system, by equipping existing meters with a module that transmits meter data via a reader.

This enables meter readings to be collected from moving vehicles, which PNG says minimizes the need for staff to access a customer’s property.

PNG says the upgrade will enable the company to;

  • Improve the efficiency of meter reading and gas billing
  • Improve safety for employees
  • Prevent reading and recording errors
  • Increase the quality of customer service by eliminating billing

The Fort St. John information session is tonight, Tuesday, February 18th, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm in the Teddy Room at the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre.

Wednesday, February 19th a meeting is being held in Dawson Creek from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at the Super 8 Conference Room and Thursday, February 20th in Tumbler Ridge at the Community Centre, room 3 to answer questions about the Automated Meter Reading Project.

To view the FB Post; CLICK HERE 

 

 

 

