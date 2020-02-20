News

Pacific Wild wants aerial gunning wolf cull in B.C. to end

By Tracy Teves

VICTORIA, B.C. – Pacific Wild released a Cease and Desist letter to B.C’s Minister of Forests Lands, Natural Resources Operations and Natural Development, Doug Donaldson regarding the province’s ongoing wolf cull and that aerial gunning is unlawful.

The B.C. government has stated it will continue culling from helicopters in 2020. According to Pacific Wild, it has retained legal counsel and believes there are grounds to prove it to be illegal under B.C. law.

Ian McAllister, Pacific Wild’s Executive Director shares wolves are being killed each year in a horrific way at taxpayers’ expense.

Rebeka Breder, a B.C. lawyer with Breder Law, issued the Cease and Desist letter to Minister Doug Donaldson late last week demanding the wolf cull be halted due to unlawful activities and public safety concerns.

McAllister claims the government has been unlawfully issuing permits to shoot wolves from a helicopter and wants the government to respond to that allegation

Pacific Wild is a wilderness and wildlife protection non-profit organization in British Columbia. One of its main campaigns is raising public awareness of the importance wolves play in British Columbia’s ecosystem, and to protect wolves in the province. 

