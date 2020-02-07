NewsRegional

Passenger Transportation Board approves ride-hailing application for Northern BC

By Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Passenger Transportation Board has announced another round of decisions on ride-hailing service applications in British Columbia.

Previously, the Passenger Transportation Board had approved applications for the Lower Mainland, but this time, a service operator has been approved for Northern B.C.

According to a release, the Passenger Transportation Board says it has given approval for Kabu Ride Inc. to operate in Northern B.C.

Even though an operator has been approved for Northern B.C., there are no specific details of where and when it will come into service.

According to the Board, the decisions were made after a careful review of the extensive materials received during the application process.

To date, the Board says it has received a total of 34 ride-hailing applications.

