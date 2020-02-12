Pay increases and worker shortages big concerns for Construction Industry: ICBA Survey

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Independent Contractors and Businesses Association has released the results of its 2020 Wage and Benefits Survey.

According to ICBA President, Chris Gardner, approximately 1,000 construction companies responded to the survey from across British Columbia.

Gardner says the survey found it was another strong year for the construction industry, with workers looking at substantial pay increases, of 4.8 and 5.2 percent, this year and next.

Gardner says construction in B.C. now employs nearly 250,000 people and contributes almost nine percent of the provincial GDP.

The survey also found contractors are still having a difficult time finding enough workers to do the work, with 64 percent of companies reporting that the shortage of workers is their biggest challenge.

Full results for the 2020 Wage and Benefits Survey can be found on ICBA’s website.