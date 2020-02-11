Peace Region BCCOS to donate antler bits to the North Peace SPCA

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As a result of investigations, each year, the Peace Region B.C. Conservation Officer Service directs venison to local families in need.

According to the Conservation Officer Service, approximately 15,000 to 20,000 pounds of venison is directed each year to families in need.

In an attempt to bring more positivity to the investigations and to further support the community, the Conservation Officer Service also has plans of helping out local canine families by donating pounds of antler bits to the North Peace SPCA.

The venison is obtained by the Conservation Officer Service through investigations into illegal poaching and hunting.

The BC Conservation Officer Service reminds the public that if you happen to witness or have knowledge of illegal hunting, you are being asked to call the COS hotline at 1-877-952-7277.