Peace Region saw “wide range” of temperatures during month of January

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – During the month of January, the Peace Region experienced a wide range of temperatures.

According to Environment Canada Meteorologist, Bobby Sekhon, the Peace experienced a 40-degree difference between the extreme warmest day of the month and the coldest day of the month.

Sekhon says January turned out to be a colder than normal month with an average daytime high -15.5°C, which was 2.7° colder than January’s yearly average of -12.8°.

While most of January was cold, Sekhon says it only ranked as the 31st coldest January on record.

Then for the last bit of January, the temperatures climbed to a daytime high of around 0°C.

As for February, Sekhon says we can expect to see about the same temperatures as the Peace continues to experience systems from the north and south.