Peace River Regional District Connectivity Needs Assessment Survey

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District (PRRD) is hosting an on-line Engagement regarding Regional Connectivity Needs in the electoral areas.

The PRRD shares, it faces unique challenges in regards to connectivity in the electoral areas.

The PRRD has hired Valo Networks and Canadian Fiber Optics Corporation to complete a connectivity needs assessment for the electoral areas including making an inventory of existing networks, mapping locations of existing fibre, and identifying areas where there is no service. The survey results will inform the Regional Connectivity Needs Assessment.

The survey is said to take 5 – 10 minutes and your answers will remain anonymous.

To participate in the survey, CLICK HERE The survey closes on March 15th, 2020.