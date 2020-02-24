News

Peace River Regional District Connectivity Needs Assessment Survey

Avatar
By Tracy Teves

Must Read

SportsScott Brooks - 0

First round of NWJHL playoffs continue this week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The first round of playoffs continue this week as part of Northwest Junior Hockey...
Read more
SportsTiffany Phelan - 0

BC Winter Games Judo Results

  FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The gymnasium in Bert Bowes Middle School was transformed into a martial arts studio...
Read more
SportsTiffany Phelan - 0

Diving results at the 2020 BC Winter Games

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Leisure Pool was filled with talented athletes and anxious bystanders this...
Read more
Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District (PRRD) is hosting an on-line Engagement regarding Regional Connectivity Needs in the electoral areas.

The PRRD shares, it faces unique challenges in regards to connectivity in the electoral areas.

The PRRD has hired Valo Networks and Canadian Fiber Optics Corporation to complete a connectivity needs assessment for the electoral areas including making an inventory of existing networks, mapping locations of existing fibre, and identifying areas where there is no service. The survey results will inform the Regional Connectivity Needs Assessment.

- Advertisement -

The survey is said to take 5 – 10 minutes and your answers will remain anonymous.

To participate in the survey, CLICK HERE The survey closes on March 15th, 2020.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Previous articleTourmaline supports Salvation Army Food Program for another year
Next articleDawson Creek RCMP look to identify suspect for attempted break-in

More Articles Like This

Dawson Creek RCMP look to identify suspect for attempted break-in

News Scott Brooks - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Dawson Creek RCMP are looking to identify a suspect following an attempted break-in. On the morning of  Thursday, February 20, at...
Read more

Tourmaline supports Salvation Army Food Program for another year

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Tourmaline donated $10,000 to the Salvation Army to help ensure its Perishable Food Recovery program for the Site C...
Read more

A timeline on rail disruptions by anti pipeline protesters across Canada

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
RCMP began enforcing an injunction earlier this month that prevents interference with construction of a $6.6-billion natural gas pipeline in northern British Columbia. Here is...
Read more

Teck Resources shares down after company pulls Frontier oilsands project

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
VANCOUVER — Shares in Teck Resources Ltd. are trading down four per cent after the company said it had withdrawn its application for a massive...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv