Peace River Regional District Electoral Area B Roundtable Meetings

CECIL LAKE, B.C. – Peace River Regional District Electoral Area B Director, Karen Goodings is inviting residents in the Electoral Area B to talk and share ideas for their community at Roundtable Meetings this spring.

Roundtable meetings are an opportunity to meet the Electoral Area Director in your community to receive updates and to ask questions about projects and activities of the Peace River Regional District. As well as sharing your thoughts or ideas on community issues that are important to you.

February 24th, 2020 from 2 pm to 4 pm at the Goodlow Cafe

February 24th, 2020 from 7 pm to 9 pm at the Cecil Lake Community Hall

March 9th, 2020 from 2 pm to 4 pm at the Rose Prairie Curling Rink

April 6th, 2020 from 2 pm to 4 pm at the Buick Creek Community Hall

