Peace River Regional District Finance Department Receives Canadian Award for Financial Reporting

The Canadian Award for Financial Reporting has been awarded to the Peace River Regional District, by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for its annual financial report.

The Canadian Award for Financial Reporting Program was established to encourage municipal governments throughout Canada to publish high-quality financial reports and to provide peer recognition and technical guidance for officials preparing these reports. Its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.