Peace River Regional District Finance Department Receives Canadian Award for Financial Reporting

By Tracy Teves

The latest on protests across Canada in support of Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs

Here is the latest news on protests across Canada over a natural gas pipeline project in British Columbia (All...
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Peace River Regional District’s Finance Department received its 2018 Canadian Award for Financial Reporting.

The Canadian Award for Financial Reporting has been awarded to the Peace River Regional District, by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA)  for its annual financial report.

The Canadian Award for Financial Reporting Program was established to encourage municipal governments throughout Canada to publish high-quality financial reports and to provide peer recognition and technical guidance for officials preparing these reports. Its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

