News

Peace River Regional District receives grant from Provincial Gov for housing research

Avatar
By Tracy Teves

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

ICBC and police asks drivers to ‘take a break’ from phones

VANCOUVER, B.C. - ICBC and police continue to combat the dangerous driving behaviour of distracted driving that has involved...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Bluey Day Fundraiser registration opens March 2, 2020

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The 21st Annual Bluey Day Fundraiser is returning this May yet registration for the...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Peace River Regional District receives grant from Provincial Gov for housing research

PEACE RIVER, B.C. - The Provincial government is supporting communities to plan for housing by investing $1.7 million through...
Read more
Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

PEACE RIVER, B.C. – The Provincial government is supporting communities to plan for housing by investing $1.7 million through grant funding into British Columbia.

Among the communities awarded funding, the Peace River Regional District received $140,000 to go towards all of its electoral areas including Dawson Creek, Pouce Coupe, Chetwynd and Hudson’s Hope.

According to the government, the funding is to help communities collect and analyze data on their housing needs so governments can deliver the right kind of homes for British Columbians.

- Advertisement -

The data collected will inform housing needs reports, which will identify community housing needs, such as affordable housing, rental housing, seniors’ housing, as well as housing for people at risk of homelessness, families and people with special needs. The government shares the reports will also help local governments support local economic growth by assessing future employment-housing needs.

“Housing needs reports are a way to gather important information as we partner with local governments to create the right housing for people in communities of all sizes around the province,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “The wave of enthusiasm and interest in applying for this grant tells us that local governments are eager to collect this information to help them build vibrant, thriving communities.”

Many of the successful applicants submitted proposals that include engagement with First Nations, neighbouring communities, housing providers and other stakeholders to gain a better understanding of the housing needs for their community.

According to the government, delivering affordable housing is a shared commitment between the government and the BC Green Party Caucus, and is part of the Confidence and Supply Agreement.

 

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Previous articleSnowfall warning issued for Alberta Peace
Next articleBluey Day Fundraiser registration opens March 2, 2020

More Articles Like This

ICBC and police asks drivers to ‘take a break’ from phones

News Tracy Teves - 0
VANCOUVER, B.C. - ICBC and police continue to combat the dangerous driving behaviour of distracted driving that has involved more than one in four...
Read more

Bluey Day Fundraiser registration opens March 2, 2020

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The 21st Annual Bluey Day Fundraiser is returning this May yet registration for the Campaign starts Monday, March 2nd,...
Read more

Snowfall warning issued for Alberta Peace

News Adam Reaburn - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - A snowfall warning has been issued for the Alberta Peace. The warning says heavy snow...
Read more

Pipeline talks with hereditary chiefs set for second day in northern B.C.

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
SMITHERS, B.C. — The hereditary chiefs of the Wet'suwet'en are scheduled to meet for a second day with senior federal and provincial ministers today...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv