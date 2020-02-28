Peace River Regional District receives grant from Provincial Gov for housing research

PEACE RIVER, B.C. – The Provincial government is supporting communities to plan for housing by investing $1.7 million through grant funding into British Columbia.

Among the communities awarded funding, the Peace River Regional District received $140,000 to go towards all of its electoral areas including Dawson Creek, Pouce Coupe, Chetwynd and Hudson’s Hope.

According to the government, the funding is to help communities collect and analyze data on their housing needs so governments can deliver the right kind of homes for British Columbians.

The data collected will inform housing needs reports, which will identify community housing needs, such as affordable housing, rental housing, seniors’ housing, as well as housing for people at risk of homelessness, families and people with special needs. The government shares the reports will also help local governments support local economic growth by assessing future employment-housing needs.

“Housing needs reports are a way to gather important information as we partner with local governments to create the right housing for people in communities of all sizes around the province,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “The wave of enthusiasm and interest in applying for this grant tells us that local governments are eager to collect this information to help them build vibrant, thriving communities.”

Many of the successful applicants submitted proposals that include engagement with First Nations, neighbouring communities, housing providers and other stakeholders to gain a better understanding of the housing needs for their community.

According to the government, delivering affordable housing is a shared commitment between the government and the BC Green Party Caucus, and is part of the Confidence and Supply Agreement.