Peace River Regional District wants to know if fire service should expand in Charlie Lake

By Tracy Teves

CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District (PRRD) is seeking the community’s opinion through public engagement on the expansion of road rescue and first medical response services in Charlie Lake.

The PRRD is holding on-line public engagement and a public meeting to be held at the Charlie Lake Hall on Wednesday, February 26th, 2020, at 7:00 pm with a presentation at 7:15 pm and a question period to follow.

The PRRD is wanting to know should fire services expand in Charlie Lake.

When the Charlie Lake Fire Department service was established by a vote of electors in the 1980s, only the provision of fire protection was approved at this time. Which only allows the Department to provide fire protection services.

PRRD wants to know if there is interest in additional services such as road rescue and or medical responder, the Regional District shares they will undertake an elector approval process to amend the bylaw regarding the services provided by the Department.

