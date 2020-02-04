NewsRegional

Person still missing following avalanche south of Chetwynd

By Scott Brooks

CHETWYND, B.C. - RCMP say one person is still missing following an avalanche that occurred on Sunday south of...
Residents of Northern Rockies soon to watch Regional Council meetings from the comfort of your own home

FORT NELSON, B.C. - Residents of the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality will soon be able to watch Regional Council...
RCMP turn away two individuals attempting to cross RCMP access control checkpoint

HOUSTON, B.C. - RCMP turned two individuals away for attempting to cross the access control checkpoint along the Morice...
Scott Brooks

CHETWYND, B.C. – RCMP say one person is still missing following an avalanche that occurred on Sunday south of Chetwynd.

On Sunday, February 2, RCMP say they received an emergency beacon signal on the east face of the Murray Mountain range between Mount Hunter and Milburn Peak, south of Pine Le Moray Provincial Park, situated southwest of Chetwynd.

According to RCMP, it was later determined that an avalanche had occurred while a group of snowmobilers were in the area and one man was missing.

RCMP called for assistance from Search & Rescue, however, due to the weather conditions and the potential risk of more avalanches, SAR ground crews could not immediately attend the area.

SAR, along with the RCMP Air Services, and Police Dog Services trained in avalanche searches will start actively searching when conditions are safe.

