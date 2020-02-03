Poppy Foundation makes a donation to the Army Cadets

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Poppy Foundation made a donation of a little over $4000.00 to the Fort St. John Army Cadets.

Tina Tucker Campaign Manager for the Poppy Foundation shared a total of $43,000 was raised to date for the Poppy Campaign and five percent is donated to the Army Cadets.

The Poppy Campaign is an annual Campaign and local initiative hosted by cities, towns and communities across Canada. The donations collected during the campaign are held in trust at the Branch level to directly support Veterans and their families.

The campaign coincides with Remembrance Day, held on November 11th. Fundraising efforts take place as the Cadets canvas on behalf of the Legion as wearing a red poppy is a symbol of Remembrance to those that served and sacrificed their lives.

Tucker shares further the members of the Legion express their gratitude for the support from the community towards the campaign and making sure that Veterans are not forgotten.