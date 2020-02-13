Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Precision Drilling shares jump on earnings beat despite lower revenue

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press

Must Read

SportsScott Brooks - 0

Huskies at home and on the road this weekend as they wrap up regular-season action

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies will be wrapping up regular-season action this weekend with...
Read more
Energy NewsScott Brooks - 0

TC Energy announces $1.3 billion of system expansions to connect Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin supply to incremental market demand

CALGARY, A.B. - TC Energy has announced that it has approved two new expansion projects totalling $1.3 billion on...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Update on Taylor Bridge and South Hill to be provided at next Chamber Luncheon

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John & District Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Speaker...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

CALGARY — Shares in Precision Drilling Corp. jumped by 10 per cent on the Toronto Stock Exchange Thursday after it reported fourth-quarter revenue and earnings that beat expectations.

The Calgary-based driller says it had a net loss of $1.06 million on revenue of $372 million in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with a net loss of $198 million (mainly due to a goodwill writedown) on revenue of $427 million in the same period of 2018.

The figures beat analyst expectations of a net loss of $16.6 million on revenue of $357 million, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

- Advertisement -

In early trading, Precision shares rose by as much as 17 cents to $1.83. Their 52-week high of $4.06 was set last April.

The company’s 13 per cent decline in revenue was blamed on lower oil and gas drilling activity in both Canada and the United States, offset by higher activity in its international operations.

It reported a net after-tax loss of $15 million in the quarter due to decommissioning drilling and other equipment that no longer meets technology standards.

Advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13.

Companies in this story: (TSX:PD)

The Canadian Press

Previous articleTC Energy matches $1.1 billion fourth-quarter profit, beats analyst estimates
Next articleUpdate on Taylor Bridge and South Hill to be provided at next Chamber Luncheon

More Articles Like This

TC Energy announces $1.3 billion of system expansions to connect Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin supply to incremental market demand

Energy News Scott Brooks - 0
CALGARY, A.B. - TC Energy has announced that it has approved two new expansion projects totalling $1.3 billion on its wholly-owned natural gas pipeline...
Read more

Update on Taylor Bridge and South Hill to be provided at next Chamber Luncheon

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John & District Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Speaker Series Luncheon on Tuesday, February...
Read more

TC Energy matches $1.1 billion fourth-quarter profit, beats analyst estimates

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Pipeline and power company TC Energy Corp. is reporting net income of $1.1 billion in the three months ended Dec. 31, matching...
Read more

The latest on protests across Canada in support of anti-pipeline demonstrators

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
Here is the latest news on protests across Canada over a natural-gas pipeline project in British Columbia: --- Demonstrators in Victoria are promising to shut down all...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv