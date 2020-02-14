News

Premier's statement on Family Day

Avatar
By Tracy Teves
Premier John Horgan Photo by Government of B.C./Flickr

VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan has issued a statement in recognition of Family Day on Monday, Feb. 17,
Read more
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

VICTORIA, B.C. – Premier John Horgan has issued a statement in recognition of Family Day on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.

“Family Day is an opportunity to spend some extra time with loved ones – whether that means family or friends – to do fun activities together, relax and recharge.

“Our government wants Family Day events to be accessible to everyone. We’re supporting dozens of free events at parks and recreation centres, museums, galleries and heritage organizations in communities throughout B.C. over the holiday weekend.

- Advertisement -

“This is all part of our work to make life better and more affordable for families in B.C.

“From my family to yours, I wish you a happy and safe Family Day!”

