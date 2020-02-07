Province furthers commitment to strengthen mining in BC

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Provincial Government has announced that it will continue to act on the recommendations of the B.C. Mining Jobs Task Force and has released a ‘What We Heard report’ from public consultation on proposed changes to strengthen the Mines Act.

According to the Government, the report’s key findings indicate:

the environment and human health are top priorities for British Columbians;

respondents want mines held accountable to follow the rules, with appropriate enforcement action;

there needs to be clear separation between permitting and health, safety and enforcement for decision-makers;

support for the establishment of an independent oversight unit; and

permitting processes need to be more efficient and result in more timely decisions.

The full report can be found on the Province’s website.