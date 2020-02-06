Province introduces new tools to help British Columbians plan for job success

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province of British Columbia is introducing new tools to help British Columbians plan for job success.

According to the Government, students, workers and employers in B.C. have a new tool to help them prepare for a career or plan for staffing with the introduction of the Good Jobs Guide.

The Province says the Good Jobs Guide uses data from the 2019 Labour Market Outlook to provide a practical resource with examples of real careers and clear pathways for individuals to upgrade their skills or train for new opportunities.

- Advertisement -

The guide shows where, when and what kinds of jobs are expected to be available in B.C. between 2019 and 2029, along with wages and the type of education and/or training required.

The new Good Job Guide can be found at workbc.ca.