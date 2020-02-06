Province introduces new tools to help British Columbians plan for job success

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province of British Columbia is introducing new tools to help British Columbians plan for job success.
According to the Government, students, workers and employers in B.C. have a new tool to help them prepare for a career or plan for staffing with the introduction of the Good Jobs Guide.
The Province says the Good Jobs Guide uses data from the 2019 Labour Market Outlook to provide a practical resource with examples of real careers and clear pathways for individuals to upgrade their skills or train for new opportunities.
The guide shows where, when and what kinds of jobs are expected to be available in B.C. between 2019 and 2029, along with wages and the type of education and/or training required.
The new Good Job Guide can be found at workbc.ca.