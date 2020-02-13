NewsRegional

Province introduces proposed amendments to the Motor Vehicle Act

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Provincial Government has introduced proposed amendments to British Columbia’s Motor Vehicle Act.

According to the Government, proposed amendments that clarify and update the Motor Vehicle Act have been introduced as Bill 2, the motor vehicle amendment act.

The Province says proposed changes to the Motor Vehicle Act support road safety and better-trained drivers by enabling the Government to require standardized training as a pre-licensing requirement for various classes of drivers’ licences.

Amendments would require any prescribed training courses to be approved by ICBC and provided by a person or organization authorized by ICBC.

The proposed amendments also include various minor clarifications in the Motor Vehicle Act that respond to requests from road safety stakeholders.

More information on the proposed amendments to the Motor Vehicle Act can be found on the Province’s website.

