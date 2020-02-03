Province provides update on novel coronavirus

VICTORIA, B.C. – Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, British Columbia’s provincial health officer, have issued an update regarding the novel coronavirus in B.C.

According to Dix and Henry, in a joint statement, there continues to be one confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in B.C.

Both Dix and henry say they want to reassure the public that the risk of this virus spreading within the Province remains low at this time and that they are continuing to monitor the outbreak in China very closely and will make changes accordingly.

Anyone who is concerned they may have been exposed to, or are experiencing symptoms of, the coronavirus should contact their primary care provider, local public health office or call 8-1-1.