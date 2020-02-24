Province releases amendments made to Caribou Recovery Partnership Agreement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Provincial Government has released a list of amendments that were made to the Caribou Recovery Partnership Agreement.

Some of the amendments made to the Partnership Agreement include Managing Motorized Recreation, Caribou Recovery Committee Terms of Reference, and Commitment to Action on Racism.

When it comes to the management of Motorized Recreation, the Government says the design and implementation of the management plan will be undertaken jointly with representatives of the other Parties, and in consultation with technical experts, First Nations, local governments, and snowmobile clubs.

The Caribou Recovery Partnership Agreement was signed on Friday, February 21, as an intergovernmental agreement between the Federal and Provincial Governments, along with the Saulteau and West Moberly First Nations.

A copy of the Caribou Recovery Partnership Agreement can be found here.