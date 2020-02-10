NewsRegional

Province renews team to help build on the first year of climate action

By Scott Brooks

Province renews team to help build on the first year of climate action

Scott Brooks

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The Province of British Columbia has announced that a renewed team has been formed to help build on the first year of climate action.

According to the Province, a renewed provincial council will advise the Government and track progress on CleanBC initiatives to reduce pollution and create new opportunities for people around the province.

The Government says the independent council will continue the advisory role of the previous council, which completed its mandate at the end of 2019.

In addition to the addition of the new members, the Province released its 2019 Climate Change Accountability Report for CleanBC, which details a range of actions over the past year to reduce emissions and build a cleaner economy.

The full report can be found by visiting the Province’s website.

