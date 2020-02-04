Province to introduce online property tax deferment program

VICTORIA, B.C. – Starting this May, the Province will be offering eligible British Columbians the option to apply online to defer their property taxes.

According to the Government, the online application process is designed to lead to quicker application reviews and, for the first time, allow for automatic renewals.

This new online application is part of the Province’s work to ensure British Columbians can quickly and effectively access the programs and services they rely on.

- Advertisement -

Prior to the launch of the new system, application reviews could take up to five months, leading to potential late penalties and fees and the new online system will allow homeowners to apply online and opt-in for annual renewal.

For more information on the online property tax deferment program, you can visit the Province’s website.