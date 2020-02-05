NewsRegional

Province to invest $1 million to help develop tourism opportunities for communities affected by mill closures

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

SportsScott Brooks - 0

Fort St John Huskies home this weekend for back-to-back action

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies will be home this weekend for back-to-back action. On Friday,...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Report shows support for developing accessibility legislation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Province of British Columbia has released an accessibility consultation summary report that looks...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Province to invest $1 million to help develop tourism opportunities for communities affected by mill closures

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Province of British Columbia has announced that it will be providing $1 million...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Province of British Columbia has announced that it will be providing $1 million in funding to develop tourism opportunities for communities affected by mill closures.

According to Premier John Horgan, this tourism investment will help bring new visitors to rural communities throughout the province, while also helping diversify and boost local economies.

The Province says tourism contributes significantly to the economies of many communities in B.C. and the funding will be provided through Destination B.C. to the five regional destination marketing organizations.

- Advertisement -

Each regional destination marketing organization will receive $200,000 in catalyst funding to support strategic planning and destination development in rural communities impacted by mill closures.

For more information on the work that Destination B.C. does, you can visit destinationbc.ca.

Previous articleShipping crude oil through Manitoba has been floated, rejected before
Next articleReport shows support for developing accessibility legislation

More Articles Like This

Report shows support for developing accessibility legislation

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Province of British Columbia has released an accessibility consultation summary report that looks at developing legislation to make...
Read more

Shipping crude oil through Manitoba has been floated, rejected before

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
WINNIPEG — There's renewed talk of transporting western oil through the northern Manitoba port in Churchill, but any such project is likely to run into...
Read more

Committee of the Whole reviews District of Taylor’s Proposed Financial Plan

News Scott Brooks - 0
TAYLOR, B.C. - At a District of Taylor Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday, February 3, committee members discussed the District's Proposed Financial...
Read more

New traffic signals activated at 100 Ave and 98 Street

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Staff of the city of Fort St. John will be activating new traffic signals at the intersection of 100...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv