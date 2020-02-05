Province to invest $1 million to help develop tourism opportunities for communities affected by mill closures

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Province of British Columbia has announced that it will be providing $1 million in funding to develop tourism opportunities for communities affected by mill closures.

According to Premier John Horgan, this tourism investment will help bring new visitors to rural communities throughout the province, while also helping diversify and boost local economies.

The Province says tourism contributes significantly to the economies of many communities in B.C. and the funding will be provided through Destination B.C. to the five regional destination marketing organizations.

Each regional destination marketing organization will receive $200,000 in catalyst funding to support strategic planning and destination development in rural communities impacted by mill closures.

For more information on the work that Destination B.C. does, you can visit destinationbc.ca.