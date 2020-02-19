Province to modernize arbitration rules to improve access to justice

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Provincial Government has announced that it has introduced a new arbitration act that aims to modernize the Province’s domestic arbitration system and improve how British Columbians can quickly and finally resolve their disputes outside court.

According to Attorney General, David Eby, the current legislation reflects practices dating back to the 19th century and has not been significantly changed since the 1980s.

Eby says this new act will reflect current best practices for fair, efficient and final resolution options for British Columbians.

Some key changes to the act include new provisions about how arbitration proceedings can be started and improve confidentiality.

The changes are also said to move family arbitration provisions from the Arbitration Act to the Family Law Act, which already deals with various aspects of family disputes and out-of-court resolution of matters.