Provincial Government backs down from proposed prevalence model: BCTF

VICTORIA, B.C. – The British Columbia Teacher’s Federation has reported that the Provincial Government has backed down from the proposed prevalence model.

According to BCTF President, Teri Mooring, teachers have been working hard to convince the Government to back off a proposal to fund special education based on population statistics instead of actual identified student needs.

Mooring says the BCTF was concerned about the negative consequences that the prevalence model could have had on students with special needs, their parents, and their teachers.

Mooring also says she is looking forward to the upcoming budget to learn more about the Government’s plans for funding B.C.’s public education system and resolving problems like B.C.’s teacher shortage crisis.

She will also be looking for new funding to help teachers and the Public School Employers’ Association reach a good deal in mediation.