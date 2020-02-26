NewsRegional

PRRD releases statement regarding Southern Mountain Caribou Partnership Agreement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District has released a statement regarding the signing of the Southern Mountain Caribou Partnership Agreement.

In the statement, Regional Chair Brad Sperling says while the Regional District is disappointed with the processes undertaken by the Provincial Government, the focus must now be on working together with First Nations Communities in order to move forward and work towards a sustainable caribou recovery that supports the needs of all residents of the Peace Region.

Sperling also maintains that the Regional District has always felt strongly that local involvement and collaboration is the key to moving forward together as a region and they will continue to push for local involvement in future discussions.

The Regional District also thanks Chief Cameron and Chief Willson for the revisions to the partnership agreement.

The Regional District’s full statement can be found here.

