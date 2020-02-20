Quebec premier says police will dismantle rail blockade if injunction granted

ST-LAMBERT, Que. — Quebec Premier Francois Legault says that police will dismantle a rail blockade in St-Lambert, south of Montreal, if a court grants an injunction.

He says the blockade that went up Wednesday is not on First Nations land, making it easier to take action.

The blockade in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs in British Columbia was erected on CN tracks, and it has disrupted rail service for suburban commuters and for travellers between Montreal and Quebec City.

- Advertisement -

At the site today, a few dozen protesters, well stocked with supplies, tents, camping gear and firewood, said they plan to stay put as long as RCMP remain on Wet’suwet’en lands.

Snow was piled onto tracks, with signs strung across a cord hung between rail signals.

Protesters who declined to give their names to reporters described themselves as supporters of the Wet’suwet’en and said they will take their direction from the B.C. First Nation’s hereditary chiefs, who are contesting a pipeline project .

Advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2020.

The Canadian Press