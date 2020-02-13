Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Rail services continue to feel brunt of anti-pipeline protests across country

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Rail services continue to feel brunt of anti-pipeline protests across country

Via Rail has extended train cancellations on major routes in Ontario and Quebec as protests against a pipeline in northern...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

RCMP close Highway 29 at Farrell Creek Road

UPDATE as of 10:15 p.m. - The RCMP have released the following statement.  “There is an ongoing police investigation...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Horgan says pipeline protests at legislature left him ‘despondent’

VICTORIA — Premier John Horgan says anti-pipeline protests that saw hundreds of people block entrances to the B.C. legislature...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

Via Rail has extended train cancellations on major routes in Ontario and Quebec as protests against a pipeline in northern B.C. stretched into a sixth-day on Wednesday.

Passenger and freight rail services have been hit particularly hard by the protests as demonstrators erect barricades on lines in different parts of the country.

Via Rail is cancelling service on its Montreal-Toronto and Ottawa-Toronto routes until at least the end of the day on Friday because of a blockade near Belleville, Ont.

- Advertisement -

Via has also said a blockade near New Hazelton, B.C., means normal rail service is being interrupted between Prince Rupert and Prince George.

In Manitoba, Premier Brian Pallister said the Justice Department will seek an injunction to end a rail blockade west of Winnipeg and have it enforced within a few days.

Meanwhile, two hereditary chiefs from the British Columbia First Nation that is getting support from protesters across the country have launched a constitutional challenge of fossil fuel projects.

Advertisement

The challenge calls on the Federal Court to declare that Canada is constitutionally obliged to meet international climate change targets, which the chiefs contend would cancel approvals for a natural gas pipeline that runs through traditional Wet’suwet’en territory in northern B.C.

Blockade organizers across Canada have said they’re acting in solidarity with those opposed to the Coastal GasLink pipeline project that crosses the traditional territory of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation near Houston.

The blockades were erected after the RCMP enforced a court injunction last week against Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and their supporters, who had been blocking construction of the pipeline, a key part of a $40-billion LNG Canada liquefied natural gas export project.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2020.

Advertisement

 

The Canadian Press

Previous articleRCMP close Highway 29 at Farrell Creek Road

More Articles Like This

RCMP close Highway 29 at Farrell Creek Road

News Adam Reaburn - 0
UPDATE as of 10:15 p.m. - The RCMP have released the following statement.  “There is an ongoing police investigation in that area and the...
Read more

Horgan says pipeline protests at legislature left him ‘despondent’

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
VICTORIA — Premier John Horgan says anti-pipeline protests that saw hundreds of people block entrances to the B.C. legislature are unacceptable and wrong. Horgan said...
Read more

The latest on protests across Canada in support of anti-pipeline demonstrators

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
Here is the latest news on protests across Canada over a natural-gas pipeline project in British Columbia: ——— Victoria police said four people reported assaults during...
Read more

Skates, Skis & Skips: Winter Sports In The North Peace Exhibit on display at North Peace Museum

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - To celebrate winter sports in the spirit of the 2020 B.C. Winter Games, the Fort St. John North Peace...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv