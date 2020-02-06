RCMP ask for peaceful resolution to Coastal GasLink pipeline standoff

Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

SURREY, B.C. – Talks have failed to lower the temperature in the dispute over a natural gas pipeline in northern British Columbia, but RCMP say they would like to see a peaceful resolution.

Hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en nation and the provincial government say negotiations ended unsuccessfully in just two days.

The B.C. Supreme Court has issued an injunction against protesters blocking the construction of the 6.6-billion-dollar Coastal GasLink pipeline that will be built through traditional Wet’suwet’en territory.

RCMP Assistant Commissioner Eric Stubbs says police have no choice to enforce the court’s order, but people can choose to leave on their own, volunteer to be arrested without handcuffs or carried out by officers.

He says police don’t want to use force, but officers are trained to respond if necessary.

Fourteen people were arrested more than a year ago when R-C-M-P enforced an injunction that allowed crews to access the area for the project that is part of a provincially approved 40-billion-dollar L-N-G Canada development.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2020.

(The Canadian Press)

