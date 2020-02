HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – The RCMP have closed Highway 29 near Hudson’s Hope.

Drivebc.ca says Highway 29 is closed 12km from Hudson’s Hope due to a police incident. The incident is near Ferrell Creek Road.

There is no estimate on when the highway will be open again.

The RCMP have not released any details about the incident. If you’re travelling in the area, let us know what you see. Email news@moosefm.ca

For updates on the closure, visit www.drivebc.ca