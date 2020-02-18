NewsRegional

RCMP investigate after two CVSE vehicles burned in Fort Nelson

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT NELSON, B.C. – Fort Nelson RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying suspects that are responsible for setting fire to two CVSE vehicles.

According to RCMP, during the early morning hours of Friday, February 14, at around 3:37 a.m., Fort Nelson RCMP were dispatched to the scene of a vehicle fire at the Woodlands Hotel in Fort Nelson.

While RCMP members were responding to the vehicle fire, a second vehicle fire was reported at a residential address located on 43rd Street.

Police say their investigation has determined that both fires were deliberately set. Video evidence shows an unknown person operating a snowmobile in the area at the time of both incidents.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have information that will help solve this crime.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are being asked to call Fort Nelson RCMP at 250-774-2700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

