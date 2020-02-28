RCMP investigating after several community mailboxes vandalized

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP is looking for the public’s help after several mailboxes have been vandalized in Fort St. John.

On February 27th, 2020, the Fort St John RCMP received a report of several Canada Post mailboxes which were damaged over the past couple of weeks.

The damage occurred in multiple residential neighbourhoods throughout the city. Several of the mailboxes were broken into and the contents were stolen including personal mail and parcels. Some of the mailboxes were repaired only to be found damaged again the next day.

“We are asking the public to increase their awareness of any suspicious activity around their mailboxes and to report it to the police,” said Constable Lucas Johnson. “Additionally, we encourage the public to pick up their mail on a regular basis to limit the amount of time it spends in a mailbox where it could be more susceptible to theft.”

The Fort St John RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone who may have information about the mischief to mailboxes or can assist in identifying possible suspects, to contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersnebc.ca.