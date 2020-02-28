RCMP investigating after shots fired during home invasion

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are investigating a home invasion and shots being fired at an apartment building on 101 avenue.

On February 27, 2020, at 4:20 a.m., the Fort St John RCMP received a report of a home invasion with shots fired at the 10900 block of 101st Ave.

Frontline officers and Police Dog Services attended and located a man with gunshot wounds. The man has since been transported out of province for medical attention and is in stable condition.

Fort St John RCMP conducted neighbourhood enquiries and are continuing to following up on numerous investigational leads.

We believe this was a targeted shooting and there is minimal risk to the public, said lead investigator, Constable Paul Waterman from the Fort St John Serious Crimes Unit. The investigation is just beginning, but if anyone knows anything about this, we want to hear from you.

The Fort St John RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone who may have information about this incident or can assist in identifying possible suspects to contact Constable Waterman with the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100.