RCMP looking for five men after windows smashed at apartment building

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The RCMP is looking for five men who smashed windows using a bat at an apartment building on 103 avenue.

On February 1, 2020, at approximately 3:30 a.m., the Fort St John RCMP received a report of five men with a baseball bat who had smashed windows at 9816 103rd avenue and then fled the area. Both the front entry door window and the inside entryway door window were damaged.

The five men are described as:

First Nations,

two men were wearing baseball caps,

one man had a moustache.

Three men fled the scene in a white pick-up truck. The other two men fled the scene in a white four-door sedan. Both vehicles drove East on 103rd avenue and then turned south on 98th street. The RCMP attended but were unable to locate either vehicle.

“This mischief appears to be random as no person was a target or injured,” said Cpl James Gray. “We are hoping the public might be able to provide some valuable information which can further this investigation.”

The Fort St John RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone who may have information about the mischief to building to contact police.

If you have information about this incident or can assist in identifying possible suspects, you are asked to contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersnebc.ca.