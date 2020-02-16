News

RCMP looking for the owner of found property

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Minister reports ‘modest progress’ after blockade talks with First Nation

TYENDINAGA, Ont. — Hours of talks between the federal government and representatives of the Mohawk First Nation ended with...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

RCMP looking for the owner of found property

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The RCMP are looking for the owners or property found on Saturday, February 15,...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

A timeline on rail disruptions by anti-pipeline protesters across Canada

RCMP began enforcing an injunction earlier this month that prevents interference with construction of a $6.6-billion natural gas pipeline...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The RCMP are looking for the owners or property found on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

On February 15, 2020, Fort St John RCMP received a report of suspicious found property in the area of 96th Avenue and 100th Street.  Frontline members attended and recovered two “laser beam aligners” found in a snowbank. RCMP are looking to return the items to their rightful owner.

If you believe you may be the owner, please attend the Fort St John RCMP detachment at 10648 100th street and provide any photos, serial numbers or any other means of identifying the items as yours.

- Advertisement -

The Fort St John RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone who may have further information about this incident to contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100.

Previous articleA timeline on rail disruptions by anti-pipeline protesters across Canada
Next articleMinister reports ‘modest progress’ after blockade talks with First Nation

More Articles Like This

Minister reports ‘modest progress’ after blockade talks with First Nation

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
TYENDINAGA, Ont. — Hours of talks between the federal government and representatives of the Mohawk First Nation ended with "modest progress" Saturday evening, Indigenous Services...
Read more

A timeline on rail disruptions by anti-pipeline protesters across Canada

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
RCMP began enforcing an injunction earlier this month that prevents interference with construction of a $6.6-billion natural gas pipeline in northern British Columbia. Here is...
Read more

Saturday at the 2020 High on Ice Festival

News Tiffany Phelan - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Saturday, February 15th, the annual High on Ice Festival got rolling at full force today. Contrary to previous years where...
Read more

Wet’suwet’en camps occupied, Coastal GasLink workers move through: First Nation

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
SMITHERS, B.C. — Opponents of a pipeline who support the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs say they have returned to camps along a road leading to a...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv