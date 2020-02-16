RCMP looking for the owner of found property

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The RCMP are looking for the owners or property found on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

On February 15, 2020, Fort St John RCMP received a report of suspicious found property in the area of 96th Avenue and 100th Street. Frontline members attended and recovered two “laser beam aligners” found in a snowbank. RCMP are looking to return the items to their rightful owner.

If you believe you may be the owner, please attend the Fort St John RCMP detachment at 10648 100th street and provide any photos, serial numbers or any other means of identifying the items as yours.

- Advertisement -

The Fort St John RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone who may have further information about this incident to contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100.