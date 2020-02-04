RCMP turn away two individuals attempting to cross RCMP access control checkpoint

HOUSTON, B.C. – RCMP turned two individuals away for attempting to cross the access control checkpoint along the Morice West Forest Service Road in Houston, BC.

According to the RCMP, on the evening of January 31, 2020, a driver and two passengers drove to the RCMP checkpoint at the 27-kilometre mark, stating they were attending the Gidumt’en camp to drop off supplies.

The driver provided officers with her identification, however, the female and male passengers refused to do so. Both passengers in the vehicle were refused entry and remained on the roadway while access was granted to the driver to drop off supplies, shared the RCMP.

As the driver went through the checkpoint, she stopped on the other side. Both the male and female passengers attempted to cross through the checkpoint on foot. They were warned that they would be arrested for obstruction if they attempted to cross.

The RCMP state, the male immediately stopped, however, the female passenger proceeded and a police officer advised her that she was being detained. At this point, she did not continue to push her way through and turned to walk the other way. The detention immediately ended at that point and the driver returned to take both passengers to the sheltered area at the 27-kilometre mark.

The RCMP say no further action taken by the police in this matter.