Report shows support for developing accessibility legislation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Province of British Columbia has released an accessibility consultation summary report that looks at developing legislation to make B.C. more inclusive and accessible.

According to the Government, the report shows strong public support for the Province to develop legislation to make B.C. more inclusive and accessible.

The public consultation ran from September 16 to November 29, 2019.

The Province says it heard that people support developing accessibility legislation as outlined in the Framework for Accessibility Legislation.

The input and feedback heard will help inform the development of new accessibility legislation, which will complement the federal Accessible Canada Act.

The Government says it will continue to engage with persons with disabilities, local governments, Indigenous peoples and key stakeholder groups and organizations in developing future standards and regulations.