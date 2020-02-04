NewsRegional

Residents of Northern Rockies soon to watch Regional Council meetings from the comfort of your own home

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Person still missing following avalanche south of Chetwynd

CHETWYND, B.C. - RCMP say one person is still missing following an avalanche that occurred on Sunday south of...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Residents of Northern Rockies soon to watch Regional Council meetings from the comfort of your own home

FORT NELSON, B.C. - Residents of the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality will soon be able to watch Regional Council...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

RCMP turn away two individuals attempting to cross RCMP access control checkpoint

HOUSTON, B.C. - RCMP turned two individuals away for attempting to cross the access control checkpoint along the Morice...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT NELSON, B.C. – Residents of the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality will soon be able to watch Regional Council meetings from the comfort of their own home.

Starting February 10, Northern Rockies Staff say all regular Regional Council meetings will be recorded and live-streamed via the Norther Rockies’ YouTube Channel.

Whether you are in Fort Nelson, Toad River or even outside of the region altogether, viewers have the opportunity to watch meetings live and view recordings of past meetings.

- Advertisement -

According to Staff, the live-streaming of Regional Council meetings is part of the Regional Municipality’s strategic commitment to meaningfully engage with residents and to foster connection between Council and the community.

The live-stream of Regional Council meetings can be found by visiting northernrockies.ca/councilcast.

Previous articleRCMP turn away two individuals attempting to cross RCMP access control checkpoint
Next articlePerson still missing following avalanche south of Chetwynd

More Articles Like This

Person still missing following avalanche south of Chetwynd

News Scott Brooks - 0
CHETWYND, B.C. - RCMP say one person is still missing following an avalanche that occurred on Sunday south of Chetwynd. On Sunday, February 2, RCMP...
Read more

RCMP turn away two individuals attempting to cross RCMP access control checkpoint

News Tracy Teves - 0
HOUSTON, B.C. - RCMP turned two individuals away for attempting to cross the access control checkpoint along the Morice West Forest Service Road in...
Read more

Federal Court to rule on Trans Mountain pipeline expansion challenge

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
VANCOUVER — The Federal Court of Appeal is set to release its decision on the latest challenge of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion today. Four...
Read more

Snowfall warning issued for the Pine Pass

News Adam Reaburn - 0
CHETWYND, B.C. - Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Pine Pass. The warning says heavy snow will start Monday night and continue...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv