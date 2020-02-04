Residents of Northern Rockies soon to watch Regional Council meetings from the comfort of your own home

FORT NELSON, B.C. – Residents of the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality will soon be able to watch Regional Council meetings from the comfort of their own home.

Starting February 10, Northern Rockies Staff say all regular Regional Council meetings will be recorded and live-streamed via the Norther Rockies’ YouTube Channel.

Whether you are in Fort Nelson, Toad River or even outside of the region altogether, viewers have the opportunity to watch meetings live and view recordings of past meetings.

According to Staff, the live-streaming of Regional Council meetings is part of the Regional Municipality’s strategic commitment to meaningfully engage with residents and to foster connection between Council and the community.

The live-stream of Regional Council meetings can be found by visiting northernrockies.ca/councilcast.