Richard Stickel receives 2019 Competition Coach of the Year Award

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John Elks Speed Skating Club head coach, Richard Stickel, is the recent recipient of the 2019 Competition Coach of the Year Award.

The Award, given out by viaSport, is awarded to recognize individuals that coach athletes who are developing competitive skills and preparing for higher competition within regional or provincial programs.

Stickel says it is a real honour to receive such an award, and it is a humbling moment, as he knows many great coaches that he admires both in speeding and in other sports that deserve this award as much as himself.

Stickel feels that this is truly a club award and one that should be celebrated by all the hard-working members that make up the Elks Speed Skating Club as a coach is only as good as their skaters.