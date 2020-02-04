Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Saskatchewan premier forms cabinet committee on pipeline expansions

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

North Peace Secondary School graduate receives 2019 Governor General’s Academic Award

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Xinkai Xu, a graduate of class 2019 of North Peace Secondary School was the...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

BC Hydro will be conducting controlled burning of debris as part of Site C

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Hydro will be conducting controlled burning of debris as part of the Site C...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Saskatchewan premier forms cabinet committee on pipeline expansions

REGINA — Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has put together a committee of cabinet ministers to assess how the government...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

REGINA — Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has put together a committee of cabinet ministers to assess how the government could help get more pipelines built in the province. 

Moe says the ministers are to review potential projects and suggest how the government could advance them, including through possible investment.

The ministers of environment, trade and export development, energy and resources, and finance make up the committee.

- Advertisement -

Moe says his Saskatchewan Party government recognizes that there’s a need to develop pipeline infrastructure to bring the province’s energy products to global markets.

He says the idea for the committee came from communities, Indigenous leaders and businesses that want to expand access into the United States or create it through the Port of Churchill in Manitoba.

The premier says encouraging pipeline expansion and supporting Indigenous participation are two of the goals in the government’s plan to grow Saskatchewan’s population and economy.

Advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2020

The Canadian Press


Previous articleFederal Court of Appeal upholds Order in approving the Trans Mountain Pipeline
Next articleBC Hydro will be conducting controlled burning of debris as part of Site C

More Articles Like This

North Peace Secondary School graduate receives 2019 Governor General’s Academic Award

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Xinkai Xu, a graduate of class 2019 of North Peace Secondary School was the recipient of the 2019 Governor...
Read more

BC Hydro will be conducting controlled burning of debris as part of Site C

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Hydro will be conducting controlled burning of debris as part of the Site C project. BC Hydro will be conducting...
Read more

Federal Court of Appeal upholds Order in approving the Trans Mountain Pipeline

News Tracy Teves - 0
OTTAWA, ONT - Today, Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Natural Resources, today issued a statement regarding the decision by the Federal Court of Appeal to...
Read more

Federal Court dismisses First Nations’ challenges to TMX pipeline project

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
OTTAWA - The Federal Court of Appeal says the government's decision to approve the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion a second time is reasonable and...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv