Saturday at the 2020 High on Ice Festival

Tiffany Phelan
By Tiffany Phelan

Saturday at the 2020 High on Ice Festival
Tiffany heads out each weekend in the Backcountry Community Cruiser visiting events in the North Peace. Let her know about your event.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Saturday, February 15th, the annual High on Ice Festival got rolling at full force today.

Contrary to previous years where the warm weather melting the sculptures and causing a hazard was a concern, the -25 degree temperatures ensured that was not an issue this weekend.

Despite the cold, however, the festival was buzzing with activity all day long, as FSJ residents bundled up and got out there anyway.

Ice carving began at 9 Saturday morning, continuing until 6 pm, allowing people to watch as the large ice chunks were chiselled into intricate pieces of art.

In addition to the carvings themselves, the iconic ice slides were also a big hit today, kids frequented the hill scurrying up and sliding down to keep their blood pumping and stay warm.

Other activities for the kids included free face painting from 12 pm – 4 pm. The opportunity to meet the Snowy Dream Siberian huskies was available for all. With dog sled rides being offered to pre-school aged children.

To keep everyone warm, a bonfire was kept lit in the middle of the festival ensuring anyone within a ten-foot radius warmth.

All in all, the day was full of amazing events to get people of all ages engaged and out of the house this Saturday.

The events will be continuing tomorrow, February 16th, so stay tuned!

TimeEventLocation
All DayProfessional Ice Carving, MNP Ice Slides & BonfireCentennial Park
8am - 3pmBackcountry Ice Fishing Derby – register on siteCharlie Lake Rotary Boat Launch
10am - 2pmFree Snowshoeing - with the 2276 Army CadetsKin Park (96 Street Access)
11am - 3pmHorse Drawn Sleigh RidesBert Ambrose Elementary/Kin Park
11am - 3pmFREE Bouncing Beans sessionKids Arena Fieldhouse
11am - 3pmLive Music in the ParkCentennial Park Tents
11 amStorywalk & Snowshoe – with FSJ Public LibraryCentennial Park
12pmKEMA Experiences: Indigenous Cultural SpaceCentennial Park
12-2:30 & 3:30-6pmPETRONAS Canada Free SkatePomeroy Sport Centre
1 pmFrozen John Fun Footrace - check in at 12pm - fee requiredBegins at Centennial Park
1-3 pm80’s Ski Lodge Retro Youth Bowling Event - Free for ages 12-18Fort Bowling Lanes
4:30 - 7:30pmBalloon Twisting - with Wiggy’s CreationsCentennial Park Tent
4:30-7:30pmChamber of Commerce presents: Free Carnival GamesCentennial Park Tent
6pmGlow in the Dark Snowshoe Tour - with Northern Rockies FitnessBeatton Provincial Park
6pmFire & Ice Closing CeremonyCentennial Park
