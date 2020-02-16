Saturday at the 2020 High on Ice Festival

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Saturday, February 15th, the annual High on Ice Festival got rolling at full force today.

Contrary to previous years where the warm weather melting the sculptures and causing a hazard was a concern, the -25 degree temperatures ensured that was not an issue this weekend.

Despite the cold, however, the festival was buzzing with activity all day long, as FSJ residents bundled up and got out there anyway.

Ice carving began at 9 Saturday morning, continuing until 6 pm, allowing people to watch as the large ice chunks were chiselled into intricate pieces of art.

In addition to the carvings themselves, the iconic ice slides were also a big hit today, kids frequented the hill scurrying up and sliding down to keep their blood pumping and stay warm.

Other activities for the kids included free face painting from 12 pm – 4 pm. The opportunity to meet the Snowy Dream Siberian huskies was available for all. With dog sled rides being offered to pre-school aged children.

To keep everyone warm, a bonfire was kept lit in the middle of the festival ensuring anyone within a ten-foot radius warmth.

All in all, the day was full of amazing events to get people of all ages engaged and out of the house this Saturday.

The events will be continuing tomorrow, February 16th, so stay tuned!