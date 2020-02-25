News

School District 60 Annual Amended Budget approved as “deficit budget”

By Scott Brooks
School District 60 office. Photo by Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At a School District 60 Board meeting on Monday, February 24, Trustees gave the first three readings of the School District’s Amended Annual Budget.

The Amended Budget, for the operating year of 2019-2020, was passed by the Board as a deficit budget as operating expenses exceeded the District’s revenue.

According to the School District’s Secretary-Treasurer, Brenda Hooker, the deficit sits at $3.1 million, which will leave $1.7 million in reserves.

Hooker says part of the deficit was planned expenditures, such as the construction of Anne Roberts Young Elementary.

The total amount of Amended Annual Budget is $84.4 million which is comprised of $68.6 million in operating expenses, $2.5 million in tangible capital assets, $8.9 million in special-purpose fund expenses,  and $4.3 million in capital fund expenses.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

