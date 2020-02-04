News

School District 60 & University of Calgary to offer more opportunities for teaching careers

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 and the University of Calgary are partnering together to help improve the teacher shortage by offering a community-based program to become a certified teacher.

This program will allow residents the opportunity to obtain a teaching degree while staying close to home.

The University of Calgary programs would be delivered online, with local teaching practicums during the school year in Fort St. John, and three weeks of courses to be taken in Calgary during the summer.

The program can be completed with the four-year program or the two-year after degree program.

An information session on this program is being held this Thursday, February 6, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at the School District 60 Board Office.

To register, or for more information, you can send an email to hr@prn.bc.ca.

