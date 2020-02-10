NewsRegional

Search continues for missing person following avalanche near Chetwynd

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

CHETWYND, B.C. – The RCMP, along with Search and Rescue, continue to search for the person that went missing due to an avalanche near Chetwynd on Sunday, February 2.

According to RCMP Staff Sergeant, Janelle Shoihet, as of Monday, February 10, search crews have not been able to locate the missing person.

After days of delay due to weather and ground conditions, the search for the person that went missing due to an avalanche resumed on Friday, February 7.

On February 2, RCMP received an emergency beacon signal on the east face of the Murray Mountain range between Mount Hunter and Milburn Peak, south of Pine Le Moray Provincial Park, situated southwest of Chetwynd.

It was reported that one snowmobiler had been in the area and went missing.

The search will continue as long as conditions remain safe for Search and Rescue crews.

