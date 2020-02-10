Search for missing person following avalanche near Chetwynd suspended

CHETWYND, B.C. – The search for the person missing due to an avalanche, that occurred on Sunday, February 2 near Chetwynd, has been suspended.

According to members of the family of the missing person, who has been identified as Mark Wilson, the search had resumed on Friday, February 7 but was shortly suspended on Saturday due to weather and ground conditions.

The family says the search has been suspended and helicopters will fly overhead on occasion and a camera will be set up at the site of the avalanche.

On February 2, RCMP received an emergency beacon signal on the east face of the Murray Mountain range between Mount Hunter and Milburn Peak, south of Pine Le Moray Provincial Park, situated southwest of Chetwynd. It was reported that one snowmobiler had been in the area and went missing.