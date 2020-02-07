NewsRegional

Search for missing person following avalanche resumes Friday

By Scott Brooks

CHETWYND, B.C. – After days of delay due to weather and ground conditions, the RCMP report that the search for the person that went missing due to an avalanche has continued today, Friday, February 7.

According to RCMP Corporal Madonna Saunderson, the area is still closed due to the high probability of more avalanches but Search and Reach, along with the RCMP Police Dog Service, are resuming the search for the missing person.

On Sunday, February 2, RCMP say they received an emergency beacon signal on the east face of the Murray Mountain range between Mount Hunter and Milburn Peak, south of Pine Le Moray Provincial Park, situated southwest of Chetwynd. It was reported that one snowmobiler had been in the area and went missing.

The search will continue as long as conditions remain safe for Search and Rescue crews.

Previous articleProvince furthers commitment to strengthen mining in BC
Next articleTotem Figure Skating Competition this weekend at Pomeroy Sport Centre

